The full cut of Casey Brown from the Title MTB launch video. Read more about the components themselves HERE.

Title Components:

– AH1 35 Handlebar

– ST1 35 Stem

– MS1 Saddle

– Title Seat Post Clamp

www.titlemtb.com

Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany, David Peacock

Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel

Color: Sam Gilling

Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound

Location: Kelowna BC / Kamloops BC

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!