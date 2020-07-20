The full cut of Casey Brown from the Title MTB launch video. Read more about the components themselves HERE.
Title Components:
– AH1 35 Handlebar
– ST1 35 Stem
– MS1 Saddle
– Title Seat Post Clamp
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany, David Peacock
Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel
Color: Sam Gilling
Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound
Location: Kelowna BC / Kamloops BC
This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.
