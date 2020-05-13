Watch: Sammy Carlson Takes Flight in This Powder Award-Winning Film

From slopestyle courses and massive backcountry hits to full-length documentaries, Sammy Carlson brings his unique style to anything he touches. It’s no surprise that this year’s effort, his short film project “Over Time,” filmed with CK9 Productions at Mustang Powder in the British Columbia’s Monashees, received honors at the 20th Annual Powder Awards. The awards committee gave the film the coveted prize for Best Cinematography.

We’re still not sure how the crew pulled off some of the shots in this film—there must have been many, many crashes in the process. Remarkable work, gents.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

