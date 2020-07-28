Watch Some of the Top Ski and Snowboard Clips from Mt. Hood This Summer

Oregon is home to one of the most unique and rare locations that provide snow access all year round, making it a popular travel destination for ski and snowboard athletes during the summer.

As of recently, Mt. Hood has seen a slew of ripping riders taking advantage of the glacier’s public park, which boasts multiple jumps, jibs, and a full-sized halfpipe. We scoured Instagram and hand-selected some of the best clips popping out of the Pacific North West.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!