Watch Some of the Top Ski and Snowboard Clips from Mt. Hood This Summer

mount hood
12
Photo: Dee Browning/Shutterstock

Oregon is home to one of the most unique and rare locations that provide snow access all year round, making it a popular travel destination for ski and snowboard athletes during the summer.

As of recently, Mt. Hood has seen a slew of ripping riders taking advantage of the glacier’s public park, which boasts multiple jumps, jibs, and a full-sized halfpipe. We scoured Instagram and hand-selected some of the best clips popping out of the Pacific North West.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

