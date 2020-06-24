Watch: Super Summer Mountain Biking in the Italian Dolomites

Summer vibes from the Italian Dolomites in a video from 2019 when Canadian legends Geoff Gulevich, Richie Schley and Darren Berrecloth teamed up to explore these unique mountains in the heart of the Alps.

A great week of riding, exploring and laughing in perfect weather and truly epic views!

Thanks to dolomitisuperski.com we had the “Dolomiti Super Summer” passes to access 100 lifts over 12 valleys for a ridiculous 400 km of trails, that makes of the Italian Dolomites one of the largest bike destination in the world. If not the largest. Bucket-list worthy.

“The Dolomites are a place that seems somewhat surreal, the mountains are insanely beautiful and unique, the culture and locals are on point. The riding there is actually improving greatly year by year and already has some of the best terrain and trails I’ve ridden in Europe. Absolutely love the place and can’t wait to go back!” – Darren Berrecloth

“The Dolomites for me are one of the most interesting mountain ranges I have played in. With the high Alpine looking like a desert and the lifts taking you anywhere you can imagine, its an outdoor mountain fantasy. Not too mention the Italian cuisine mixed in to the whole recipe.” – Richie Schley

“I am in love with the diverse terrain, beautiful views and the accessibility the Dolomites has to offer. You could ride there for twenty years and still discover new areas to ride and hike. Can’t wait to go back!” – Geoff Gulevich

For those who can travel there the season 2020 has started this week and all the lifts are open.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished wit permission.

