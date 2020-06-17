Watch: The Official Trailer for TGR’s New Feature Film ‘Accomplice’

Finally, the Accomplice official trailer from Teton Gravity Research. Dig in, and get hyped.

“It’s a moment time-stamped in our brains. Maybe it was a birthday gift. Or perhaps you saved paycheck after paycheck to finally purchase one. However you met your first bicycle, it was the pedal strokes that came afterward that hooked you onto something intangible. Adventure Connection. Freedom. From the producers of UnReal and the director of Where The Trail Ends comes ACCOMPLICE, an homage to all the crazy adventures and crazier comrades that result from our finest sidekick. On the surface, ACCOMPLICE takes you to mind blowing locations across the globe with the world’s top riders. But beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s a vehicle for the human spirit.

“The ACCOMPLICE tour launches July 8th, bringing TGR’s latest mountain bike film to our biggest screens ever as the TGR tour heads to drive-in theaters around the globe.

“Rally the crew, load up the car and get hyped to watch ACCOMPLICE on 100 foot wide screens as we blend the old school vibe of drive-in theaters with TGR’s award winning production quality. Add your car horns to the mix as you get stoked for biking while watching the best riders in the world – you’ve got a whole new viewing experience we can’t wait to share with you all.

“We realize that not everywhere has a drive-in theatre. Rest assured – we are planning to add additional locations in the coming weeks as more drive-in theatres open, traditional theaters get approved to reopen, and we create our own pop-up drive-in experiences to share this film on the big screen in as many places as possible.

“In locations we are not able to host a tour stop, we will be adding virtual events, where you will be able to watch the film with a Sierra Nevada in hand while still experiencing some of the key elements from our tour, including prize giveaways from our partners, an ability to watch with your friends, and even athlete and production team Q&As. If you do not see your location on the current tour list, please sign up for updates at this link.

“We are hyped to share ACCOMPLICE with you!” – Teton Gravity Research

For more on Accomplice: https://tetongravity.com/accomplice

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!