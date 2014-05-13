Watch: This Incredible Oakley Video Takes You Inside the Helmet of An NFL Player





Oakley is ready to take you inside the helmets of NFL players. Oakley and the NFL announced a historic partnership to start the 2019 NFL season, a four-year deal that will give players the opportunity to wear Oakley shields and eyewear with Prizm Lens Technology. . To announce and launch the partnership, Oakley created a POV video with NFL players to show you what they see.

Working with Oakley team ambassadors like Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster, and Chargers safety Derwin James, the video shows you what it’s like to be on the field and what the NFL players see—including the clarity and detail from the new Prizm visors on their helmets.

All of the helmets the players use with visors from now on will be fitted with Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology, which gives players optimized vision and clarity. Oakley spent decades researching and perfecting the technology, and now with a four-year deal, players will be able to use the tech on the field.

Oakley gave everyone a look at what that actually will look like with this incredible video featuring Mahomes, James, and Smith-Schuster.

Here’s a look:

Along with what the players get to wear, fans will also be able to get involved and get some Oakley eyewear that’s similar to what the players wear. As part of the partnership with the NFL, fans can get eyewear from the special-edition NFL collection, which includes two men’s styles with the Holbrook and Flak 2.0 XL eyewear, and seven teams in a women’s style, the Low Key eyewear.

