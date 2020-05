These are trying times for anyone, let alone those folks that need to roam free in outdoor spaces to stay sane–AKA mountain bikers in quarantine.

A cast of Canadians including Matt Dennison, Calvin Huth, Bas Van Steenbergen, Vaea Verbeeck, Micayla Gatto and more battle indoor isolation in this short film from IFHT.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!