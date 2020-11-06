This article originally appeared on Bike.com and was republished with permission.

During stressful times, the best medicine is to simply tune out and do something we enjoy. While preferably this means hopping on a bike and hitting the trails, sometimes you need to relax from the couch. For the latter, we have found the perfect video to help you unwind.

The good folks at Ride or Die released this six-minute edit and it’s a sizzler. Good editing and even better riding, it’s all we can ask for. So hit play, sit back and relax.