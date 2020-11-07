Watch: This Tahitian Surfer Getting Barreled on a Foil Board Is Insane

This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

For many surfers, just getting barreled is challenging enough. Foil surfing undoubtedly presents its own set of challenges. Getting barreled while riding a foil board? That’s a whole different level of difficulty and sketchiness.

Well, Tahitian Matahi Drollet attempted that exact feat and lived to tell the tale. No matter what you think about foil boards, this clip is nothing short of hair-raising. And that dismount? Just gotta watch for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matahi Drollet 🏴‍☠️ (@matahidrollet) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:27pm PST

