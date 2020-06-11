Watch: Top 10 Surf Clips of the Month

Last month, when Tahitian locals were free to enter the ocean after COVID-19 lockdown orders were lifted, a swell (in timely fashion) bombarded the End of the Road. Many epic waves were had throughout the course of the swell, but perhaps the most memorable was a particularly meaty one paddled into by a fearless 14-year-old local by the name of Gilbert Teave, who threw himself over the ledge of a below-sea-level bomb and claimed the top spot in this month’s countdown of “Clips of the Month.”

After Teave’s performance, May saw a hodgepodge of wave-riding feats from around the globe: Griffin Colapinto and Wade Goodall scoring the South Pacific pre-COVID, Italo Ferreira and Gabriel Medina taking to the sky in their Brazilian backyards, Nate Florence and Barron Mamiya rushing late-season Pipeline, and more. A lot happened last month. The best of the best is curated above.

Click play to watch the Top-10 countdown.

This article originally appeared in Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!