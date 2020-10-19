Watch: Pro MTB Rider’s Epic Flow Run at Whistler Bike Park

This article originally appeared on Bike.com and was republished with permission.

Top-ranked Enduro World Series rider Jesse Melamed is a master of flow. To prove that point, let the video above serve as Exhibit A.

Last week, Melamed laid down a few hot laps during Closing Day at Whistler Bike Park. With a little bit of snow and whole lot of flow, the Whistler-native gave a proper send-off to his hometown bike park’s last day of the 2020 season.

Here’s what Melamed had to say about the ride: “2 weeks off the bike and we were all feeling a bit sketchy! Nothing like some primo dirt and the best jumps in the world to get back to though!”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!