First descents are nearly always a sketchy endeavor––no matter the sport. However, this first descent from professional snowboarder and 2019 Freeride World Champ, Victor De La Rue. just seems to elevate the stakes to towering new heights.

As one of the most innovative riders in the sport, Victor is constantly searching for his next big challenge. The big mountain rider is known for charging some of the steepest and most radical faces on Earth––including a 55-degree slope on the north face of the Aiguille du Midi in Chamonix.

Back in May, De La Rue decided to do a first descent of the north face of Taillon––located in the Pyrenees mountains. The treacherous descent featured variable snow conditions and a radical pitch––just watching his FPV perspective made us squeamish. In addition to the challenging riding conditions, getting to the top required some very technical ice climbing.

Put it all together and this was one radical mission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!