“Wave of the Decade” | Surf World is Buzzing About Epic Mavericks Ride

This article was republished with the permission of SURFER Magazine.

On January 8th, Pete Mel paddled into a behemoth of a wave that some are calling the “Wave of the Decade.” In the footage above, brought to you by Powerline Productions, the 51-year-old Mavericks pioneer and big-wave madman chips into a burly monster, and proceeds to lock himself inside a huge gaping tube.

The scene went down a few days ago, when a solid swell hit the coast of California and lit-up the famed big wave in Half Moon Bay. If this was the best wave ever ridden at Mavericks, Mel sure as hell is the one to deserve it.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!