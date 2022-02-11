Wayne Boich is Bringing the World Padel Tour to the US

Miami-based investors, Boich Investment Group and 777 Partners, today announced that the World Padel Tour will begin its 2022 season in Miami, Florida. ‘Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open,’ a six-day lifestyle and entertainment sporting event will take place at Island Gardens Miami, from February 22nd-27th. Home to the world’s largest and most notable global sporting events, the beautiful city of Miami offers an idyllic backdrop for the launch of the 2022 World Padel Tour. Bringing together the best within the sport of padel, first-class entertainment, premium dining, and beverage programming curated shopping experiences, and exemplary luxuries, the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will offer guests the chance to be a part of what is poised to become South Florida’s premier luxury lifestyle sporting event. Also supporting the event is a team of padel enthusiasts including Grinda Investments and Dani Homedes, Owner of the Wynwood Padel Club.

Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will transform Island Gardens into a riveting and experiential 2,000-person open-air entertainment venue, lending to the ultimate padel tournament experience. Spectators can anticipate an unbelievable VIP experience presented by luxury Swiss watchmaking brand, Richard Mille. The Richard Mille Luxury Boxes will house 76 individual VIP Boxes coupled with a special boutique activation by culinary titan Major Food Group’s exclusive private membership destination, ZZ’s Club.

In addition, luxury wine label La Fête du Rosé will feature a specialty pop-up bar serving its signature rosé. While, Pura Vida, South Florida’s beloved wellness-driven destination, will be serving guests within their own dedicated area on-site throughout the weeklong event. In true Miami fashion, attendees can expect daily/nightly live music programming and impromptu celeb performances, including a special performance by Ludacris, a multitude of dining options, concessions, and a not-to-be-missed selection of retail offerings, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami.

Below, you can find an interview with Wanye Boich about the process of bringing the World Padel Tour to the States.

You’re bringing the World Padel Tour to the US with the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, tell us why.

We feel the timing is right to have this event in the U.S. as the popularity of the sport has grown tremendously over the last few years, particularly in Miami. We’re very excited to be able to bring the best players in the world to this incredible city to be a part of an amazing event.

You are an avid Padel enthusiast and started playing about 8 years ago, tell us what drew you to the sport?

Growing up playing tennis, I was always drawn to racket sports. A friend of mine invited me to play padel one day, and from then on I was instantly hooked. I started playing padel in Miami, at a time when there weren’t many dedicated padel courts. It’s been great to see the growth over time, particularly in the last couple of years. Padel is an incredible mix of tennis, racketball, and squash. It’s an extremely interactive and social sport that uniquely allows for people with different levels to all play and be competitive.

Since you started playing till now, tell us what you have seen in terms of growth for the sport and where do you see that going over the next 10 years?

Over the last 4-5 years, Padel has received a great amount of attention outside of the U.S., particularly in Europe, and the Middle East. It really started to explode in Miami over the last couple of years. I foresee, over the next 5-10 years, that padel will continue to be (one of) the fastest growing sport(s) in the world, and undoubtedly the U.S. will serve as a catalyst for that growth.

What can people expect from the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open?

It’s going to be a truly multifaceted event that will fuse the best of sport and lifestyle to offer an unbelievable experience for all different types of people, both day and night. Guests of the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open can look forward to an array of dining options, a curated shopping experience, and some really spectacular celebrity performances with artists like Ludacris, Wyclef, and Rick Ross to name a few. The Richard Mille VIP Luxury Boxes will feature the exclusive membership destination, ZZ’s Club by Major Food Group. La Fete Du Rose will have its own specialty rose bar on-site and wellness-driven eatery Pura Vida will also be serving guests throughout the week/weekend. There will also be a very special charity pro-am tournament and celebrity match that was conceived as an engaging means to give back to the local community. Some of the organizations this match will benefit include the University of Miami Athletics, Overtown Youth Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, among others.

Tell us about the people attending the tournament, who is the Padel fan?

The Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open was conceived to be inclusive and accessible, much like the sport itself. Padel is diverse. The demographic is widely spread out in terms of the different ages and types of people that play and watch the sport.

What does the future hold for this tournament?

I envision this tournament becoming an annual highlight in the U.S. from both a social and entertainment perspective. I can see it becoming a real part of the Miami community and the potential to become one of THE signature sporting events in South Florida.

