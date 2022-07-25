OFFICIAL: @CollegeGameDay is coming to the Backyard Brawl.



See you on Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh!#H2P » #BeatWVU pic.twitter.com/gfwXhMnret — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) July 21, 2022 1 / 7

College football is in a period of drastic change. Conference membership is shifting faster than a four-star running back looking for a cutback lane on a counter run. It’s fine to be a bit uncomfortable about the changing face of the sport. If you are, this Week 1 game in Pittsburgh should be a one-evening oasis. Pitt and WVU are fierce rivals who have met in the Backyard Brawl 104 times since 1895. The schools are located only about an hour and a half from each other along Interstate 79. Realignment separated them after a long run in the Big East together: WVU landed in the Big 12 and Pitt in the ACC. Both of those leagues now face their own existential crises as a result of more realignment.

These regional rivals have not played each other since 2011. Now they’ll play in front of a packed house to open up the season and end a long rivalry drought. The matchup would be enticing even if Pitt weren’t opening an ACC title defense and WVU weren’t entering a pivotal year in which it needs to show progress under coach Neal Brown. This will be a ton of fun to watch, and I’d argue that it’s a true cannot-miss game for any college football fan (especially if you’re nostalgic for the way things were).

