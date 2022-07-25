2. TCU at Colorado: Friday, Sept. 2, 10 p.m. (EDT) on ESPN

I am really interested in how TCU is going to look. The Horned Frogs pushed out Gary Patterson, who built the program from a middling mid-major into a Big 12 contender, at the end of last season. They replaced him with Sonny Dykes, a native Texan football lifer who had a few coaching stints outside the state. Dykes is a pass-happy offensive schemer who will probably build a TCU team that looks much different than what Patterson fostered. I’ll be looking for the first hints of how that’s taking shape. Also, Colorado will be playing. I do not have much intrigue to offer on the Buffs’ front.

