3. Cincinnati at Arkansas: Saturday, Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. (EDT) on ESPN

This one is most compelling for what it will tell us about Cincinnati. The Bearcats have been the best Group of Five team for two years running. They have not lost a regular-season game in that time, and they became the G5’s first College Football Playoff participant at the end of 2021. (They didn’t challenge Alabama, but they also didn’t get run out of the stadium.)

History says it’s hard to maintain that kind of dominance for long. Nobody has remained the toast of the G5 for more than two years, and UCF, which dominated in the late 2010s, regressed significantly after its golden years in 2017 and ‘18. Both UCF and Cincinnati will be in the Big 12 come 2023. But will the Bearcats be positioned for immediate success in that league? This season will give us a good idea, and the Razorbacks are a capable SEC West opponent in Week 1. Of particular uncertainty is how the Bearcats will move forward on offense without their longtime stalwart QB, Desmond Ridder.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!