4. Utah at Florida: Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. (EDT) on ESPN

The Gators almost never play games like this—they’re famous for scheduling cupcake opponents in Week 1. They’ve moved away from that a bit the last few years, but Utah is going to be a handful in Billy Napier’s first game on the UF sideline.

Napier has been a bit slow out of the gate in recruiting in his first offseason—much to the chagrin of a lot of Florida fans. (Napier has repeatedly insisted that he’s embarking on a long buildup.) Will those fans feel more doom after this game? Will Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, be a huge pain in the Gators’ asses? (That’s a rhetorical question, because Utah is always going to be a nightmare for almost anyone it plays.)

