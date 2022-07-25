5. Army at Coastal Carolina: Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. (EDT) on ESPN+

Keep an eye on this game, which will feature offensive schemes found almost nowhere else. The Black Knights run a true flexbone triple option, something that only the three service academies do (in FBS). The Chanticleers run a modern, spread-offense version of that same triple option, with QB Grayson McCall taking his snaps out of the shotgun and taking some shots downfield for explosive plays.

McCall might have a huge night here. Or he might get sacked a bunch by Andre Carter, the Army edge rusher who could bring his program back to the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 1947. This is a very college football sort of college football game.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!