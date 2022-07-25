All of CJ Stroud's deep drops against Penn State, Michigan and Utah (no play action.)



It can all fit in one 1:20 video because Ohio State doesn't do much of it. The NFL does it 2x as much as CFB teams per 100. OSU has very below the CFB average in deep drops with Stroud/Fields. pic.twitter.com/1FlrukoPIv — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) July 14, 2022 6 / 7

This is a good, old-fashioned helmet game between legacy programs that have not played each other in the regular season since 1996. These are two of the most iconic brands in the sport, and they’re also two of the best teams in the sport. In addition, Notre Dame is going into its first season with a former Buckeye (Marcus Freeman) as head coach.

Ohio State is likely going to be the top of the Big Ten in 2022, as it is most years, but a Week 1 meeting with the Irish will offer some clues as to whether the Buckeyes are national title material in addition to whatever they do in their conference. This will be the most-watched game of Week 1 by a country mile, and in this case, the wisdom of the crowd is worth heeding. College football games don’t get much better.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!