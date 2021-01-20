What Happens in the Air When a Pro Snowboarder Sends a Jump

Whether it be at the Olympics, X Games, or Dew Tour, watching a snowboarder launch massive jumps is awe-inspiring. Of course, these airs are also filled with ridiculous flips, spins and tricks.

But how exactly does that happen? What is going through riders’ minds when they are mid-air, upside down? This fascinating new video from Red Bull sheds some light on the physics, the technique and the mindset required to achieve that magic sensation of flying.

