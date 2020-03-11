Why Cedar City, Utah Should Be on Your Mountain Biking Bucket List

This video was produced in partnership with Visit Utah. Learn more about Cedar City.
Down in southern Utah, Cedar City and Brian Head Resort offer a special blend of options suited for all types of riders. Sitting at around 6,000 feet above sea level, the town serves up Sedona-esque red rocks and clay among ancient junipers, and trails for all abilities within riding distance of downtown.
Head up to Brian Head’s 10,000-foot-high alpine bike park, which delivers gravity-fed flow and tech trails under conifers and aspen groves. Whether you’re looking for buffed berms, challenging talus fields, wind-shaped sandstone, or ribbons of buff singletrack through breathtaking landscapes, the region does not disappoint. Oxygen tanks not included.
