Why Cedar City, Utah Should Be on Your Mountain Biking Bucket List

Down in southern Utah, Cedar City and Brian Head Resort offer a special blend of options suited for all types of riders. Sitting at around 6,000 feet above sea level, the town serves up Sedona-esque red rocks and clay among ancient junipers, and trails for all abilities within riding distance of downtown.

Head up to Brian Head’s 10,000-foot-high alpine bike park, which delivers gravity-fed flow and tech trails under conifers and aspen groves. Whether you’re looking for buffed berms, challenging talus fields, wind-shaped sandstone, or ribbons of buff singletrack through breathtaking landscapes, the region does not disappoint. Oxygen tanks not included.