Too often, the surf world gets divided into two separate clubs––the longboarders and the shortboarders. You can either rip the lip or ride the nose. But what about those who want the best of both worlds? Well, that’s what the mid-lengths are for.

Generally somewhere in the seven-foot range, the eggs have returned to popularity in recent years. Surfers such as Rob Machado, Joel Tudor and Devon Howard have demonstrated these boards hold the potential for unlimited fun––drawing steezy lines that could only be executed on a mid-length.

Of course, you don’t need to take our word for it. Check out this edit––appropriately titled ‘Egg Salad’––and you’ll see why the middle is the place to be.

