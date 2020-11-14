As you may have heard by now, Europe recently received one of their biggest swell in years and surfers were absolutely charging. From Ireland to Portugal, liquid mountains pounded the shorelines and a few brave souls met the challenge head-on.

While most media from the historic swell features surfers getting all-time rides, it’s worth remembering that not every wave has a happy ending. To prove that point, Kai Lenny released this POV GoPro footage of him getting absolutely annihilated by an entire set of waves at Portugal’s famed big-wave spot, Nazaré.

Take a deep breath and hold on, it’s a wild ride.

