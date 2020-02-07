Winter Dew Tour 2020: Watch Day 2 LIVE Webcast

Watch 2020 Winter Dew Tour Copper! Day 2 will have Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom Final Presented by Toyota, and Men’s & Women’s Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle Practice.

When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW on the webcast—an additional live show featuring behind the scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and so much more.

Schedule for Friday, Feb. 7 (Times listed in MST)

10:30 – 11:45 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom Presented by Toyota Warm Up

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle Practice

12:00 – 12:45 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom Presented by Toyota Final

*Schedule times subject to change.

