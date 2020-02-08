Winter Dew Tour 2020: Watch Day 3 LIVE Webcast

Watch 2020 Winter Dew Tour Copper! Day 3 will have Women’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota, Men’s Snowboard and Ski Slopestyle Finals, Women’s Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle Finals, and Men’s Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle Finals.

When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW on the webcast—an additional live show featuring behind the scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and more.

Schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8 (Times listed in MST)

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Women’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

10:45 – 12:00 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

1:00 – 2:15 p.m. Men’s Ski Slopestyle Final

3:00 – 3:25 p.m. Women’s Ski Streetstyle Final

3:45 – 4:10 p.m. Women’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final

5:45 – 6:30 p.m. Men’s Ski Streetstyle Final

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final

*Schedule times subject to change.

