Winter Dew Tour 2020: Watch Day 4 LIVE Webcast

Watch 2020 Winter Dew Tour Copper! Day 4 will have Men’s Ski and Snowboard Modified Superpipe Finals Presented by Toyota, and Women’s Snowboard and Ski Slopestyle Finals.

When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW on the webcast—an additional live show featuring behind the scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and more.

Schedule for Sunday, Feb. 9 (Times listed in MST)

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Men’s Ski Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

10:45 – 11:45 a.m. Men’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Women’s Ski Slopestyle Final

*Schedule times subject to change.

