Winter Dew Tour 2020: Watch Day 1 LIVE Webcast

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch 2020 Winter Dew Tour Copper LIVE! Day 1 will have Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier, Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier, as well as Snowboard and Ski Team Challenge (Slopestyle, Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Streetstyle).

When the competition isn’t going on, be sure to watch DEW VIEW on the webcast—an additional live show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews, footage from practices, commentary, and so much more.

Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6 (Times listed in MST)

8:45 – 9:45 a.m. Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifer

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Snowboard Team Challenge: Slopestyle

1:00-1:35 p.m. Ski Team Challenge: Slopestyle

2:15 – 2:45 p.m. Snowboard Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota

2:45 – 3:20 p.m. Ski Team Challenge: Modified Superpipe Presented by Toyota

3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Snowboard Team Challenge: Streetstyle

4:15 – 4:50 p.m. Ski Team Challenge: Streetstyle

*Schedule times subject to change.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!