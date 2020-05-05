Watch: Working From Home With Fabio Wibmer

Just when you were getting sick of all the painstakingly clever homemade videos of athletes riding in their yards, garages and living rooms, Fabio Wibmer is here to raise the bar.

Both lighthearted and heavy-hitting, this quick edit might ease some of the stress we’re under right now. Or if not, it will at least remind us all that things could be worse. Fabio Wibmer could be our roommate.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!