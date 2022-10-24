The Houston Astros have become a fixture in and around the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies entered this month without a postseason appearance since 2011. No matter. They’ll meet each other for all the marbles in a Fall Classic that begins Friday at 8 p.m. (EDT) in Houston. (A schedule is here.)

The Astros are considerable favorites. They won 106 games to top the American League and have been a juggernaut in the playoffs. They went on a 7–0 tear through the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees to get here, and they have both the lineup and pitching staff to do something that’s never been done: Go 11–0 in a single postseason.

On the other hand, the Phillies have more of a “team of destiny” feel about them, having slipped into the National League playoffs with 87 wins before making a run through the St. Louis Cardinals, defending champion Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres. It’s not exactly a David-versus-Goliath matchup in the 2022 World Series, but everything is relative, and it’s close enough.

As we head into Game 1 on Friday, here’s a collection of key questions whose answers will help decide this year’s MLB champion.

World Series Preview 2022

