Jose Altuve is now 1-for-26 this postseason! pic.twitter.com/OvtViG5LRF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2022

The Astros second baseman is a potential Hall of Famer and still one of the best hitting infielders in baseball. But Altuve has been a disaster at the plate in October. He has three hits (two singles and a double) in 35 at bats and has looked out of sorts while striking out 11 times and turning himself into a black hole at the top of the Houston lineup.

A career .307 hitter with plenty of power, this isn’t the new normal for Altuve. But the postseason is short, and that means there’s no promise he gets himself right before it’s over. Whether he does or not will be a key factor in the Astros’ success or demise. He showed a flicker of offensive life at the end of Houston’s American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees. We’ll see if it leads anywhere.

