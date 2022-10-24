BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022 2 / 6

The Phillies right fielder is having a sensational postseason. In 11 games, he’s produced a .419/.493/.907 triple-slash line of batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. His 1.351 OPS is sixth in the wild-card era (since 1995) among hitters with more than 30 plate appearances in a single postseason.

In short, Harper is delivering on every bit of the 13-year, $330 million contract the Phillies gave him in 2019. It doesn’t get more big-time than the homer Harper hit in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres (see above). He might have more in him.

