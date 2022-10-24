Framber Valdez's 16 Whiffs on Curveballs from ALCS Game 2. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/zTtDt2kux4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 21, 2022 3 / 6

No team’s starting pitchers threw more innings in the regular season than Houston’s 950—that’s 43 more than the next-closest team. Houston’s pitchers threw nearly six innings per game at a combined 2.95 ERA. If Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and company continue to cruise in the World Series, that’ll keep things extremely simple for Astros manager Dusty Baker: He’ll give the ball to Héctor Neris in the seventh, Rafel Montero in the eighth, and Ryan Pressly in the ninth. They’re all close enough to unhittable, so a good course of action for the Phillies would be to avoid them and find a way to get into the Astros’ middle-relief ranks. That’s not a picnic either, though. It’s hard to score runs against this team.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!