Harper is destroying baseballs. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Rhys Hoskins are also hitting home runs, though home runs are pretty much all Hoskins is hitting. It would be a big help for the Phillies if some other players started hitting, too. Catcher J.T. Realmuto can rake but has been just OK of late. Infielders Jean Segura and Bryson Stott aren’t hitting at all, and right fielder Nick Castellanos and third baseman Alec Bohm have been complete non-contributors with their bats. It seems impossible for the Phillies to beat this Astros team if more of the lineup beyond Harper doesn’t pick it up. Realmuto, Bohm, and outfielder Brandon Marsh might be the best bets to form a cavalry.

