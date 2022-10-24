5. How big an advantage is Houston’s superior team defense?

In a short series, it’s possible the answer is “not much.” But it could matter a lot. The Astros were fifth in the league in defensive runs saved, a stat that straightforwardly measures how many runs a team keeps off the board with its fielding.

Most of the Astros’ defensive prowess comes down to smart defensive positioning—they love the shift. The Phillies were minus-34 in Defensive Runs Saved, sixth-worst in the majors. They lack great defenders outside of catcher Realmuto, and a few of their players (Bohm at third base, Castellanos in right field, and Schwarber whenever he has to play the field) are significant problems on defense.

