Philly has two brilliant starting pitchers: Aaron Nola (a 3.25 ERA in 205 innings) and Zack Wheeler (2.82 in 153). Both have been big in their postseason starts so far, with Wheeler in particular dealing over his four starts.

After that, the situation is dicier. It’s probably best for the Phillies to assume that Wheeler and Nola won’t both win two starts in this series, so they’ll need at least something from No. 3 starter Ranger Suárez, who’s made a couple of starts and done fine but hasn’t pitched deep into the game. (He also closed out the NLCS in a relief role.)

It’s also possible that the team gives a start to Noah Syndergaard or Bailey Falter. But what we’re really talking about is Suárez giving the Phillies a fighting chance to win at least one game, and maybe two. And that assumes that Nola and Wheeler are their usual stalwart selves.

