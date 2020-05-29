You Can Still Go Skiing at These U.S. Ski Resorts

With warming temperatures and receding snowlines, many skiers are stowing their gear for the season. Sure, there’s tacky singletrack to ride and surf to catch, but as states ease their coronavirus restrictions, there are still a few chairs left to ride.

Here’s a list of open resorts in the United States:

Arapahoe Basin reopened their lifts on May 27 to skiers. They’re operating on a day-by-day reservation system and will remain open as long as conditions permit.

Crystal Mountain will open June 1, and run for two weeks with daily reservations.

Timberline Lodge on Oregon’s Mount Hood reopened for the summer season, and ski camps will run in the resort during the summer season. The Palmer glacier lift is closed until it can be repaired—it sustained severe ice damage in a storm.

Oregon’s Mount Bachelor reopened their lifts for two weeks, and have now closed them again for the season. Uphill traffic is allowed as of May 25.

Beartooth Basin on the Wyoming-Montana border will open June 1 and stay open through July 5, conditions permitting.

Snowbird decided it will not reopen, but opened its slopes to uphill traffic.

Each of these resorts has stringent social distancing restrictions that are unique to the resort, so read the guidelines on their websites before you book your reservation.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

