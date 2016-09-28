With the cooler weather creeping in, it’s time to trade out those tank tops for bombers, shorts for joggers, and your sneakers for a solid pair of boots. Now, don’t get us wrong. Sneakers are one of our favorite footwear options year round but let’s be real: there’s something undeniably masculine and sophisticated about sporting a great boot in the fall. (Not to mention, practical!)

If there’s one boot that will upgrade your style game this fall it’s the Chelsea boot. The boot model is unique because it’s free of laces, making your aesthetic look minimal yet powerful, and sharp and smooth as hell. And the no-lace look also means no fuss, easy slip-on, and less bulk in your baggage. Whether you sport them in suede (one of the hottest trends for fall) or buttery leather, these boots will look just as good with a suit as they will with a pair of jeans.

So to keep you looking up-to-date we dug through the best Chelsea boots for men on the market and narrowed it down to the 10 absolute best pairs that will make you look great. The following pairs are effortless, classic, and constructed so well they will be the only ones you’ll ever have to buy.