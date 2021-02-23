Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting in shape isn’t the easiest thing in the world. There’s a reason we call it working out. You need to get the mental motivation going to even hit the gym. And then when you do, you need to push yourself to the absolute physical limit to see the results. Then you need to do it every day after that. Like we said, not easy.

But there is an element to all of this that people may tend to overlook. And that is the clothing one wears when working out. Go to any gym and you’ll probably see a good amount of people in what either looks like old pajamas or stuff that should just be thrown away. People just throw on whatever they got that they don’t care gets beaten up.

Working out will beat up your clothing. That’s just the nature of the beast. You need to move around with a lot of energy for sustained periods of time. That’s going to put some stress on any clothing. So it makes sense that people tend to just use whatever leftovers they got around the house. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

There’s nothing wrong with wearing some decent clothing to a workout. Now, we don’t mean clothes that you’d wear to a business meeting. But there are plenty of outlets in the world these days that trade in clothing that looks good while also providing you with the kind of durable support you need during a workout.

When you check out many of these outlets, you will see that it isn’t just the style that these clothes are offering. While giving you options to not look like you just rolled out of bed, these clothes will also handle any workout you throw at them. Durability is key when it comes to workout clothing from the likes of Under Armour and others of its ilk.

People may not realize it, but having comfortable clothing on can help you greatly during a workout. With clothing designed to be worn during workouts, you’ll be in the zone. Your mobility won’t be hindered at all. Being more relaxed in your clothing will help give you an extra push when you’re going for it. This isn’t just about style. There’s a function to it all too.

While plenty of people are out there looking at some of the top-notch items from places like Under Armour or Nike, there’s one element that they may be overlooking. While looking at items that will keep you warm in the winter or cool in the summer, people may not realize that they aren’t taking their underwear into account.

It’s easy to overlook underwear when shopping for workout gear. Understandably, it’s not the first thing that comes to mind. But it’s the little things that add up, and having a good pair of underwear can make a big difference in your workout. Not just thanks to the materials being used feeling more comfortable on your skin. But because plenty of them are made to wick away moisture.

Having a pair of moisture-wicking underwear can be a real lifesaver. Not even just during a workout. But when the summer comes and the sweat starts to build up, it can leave you feeling soggy. Which can then lead to issues of jock itch and rashes and the like. Which no one wants to deal with at all. So having underwear like this can make all that is unnecessary to even worry about.

There’s also another area that gets a big boost with these kinds of moisture-wicking underwear. And that is in the area of fertility. These kinds of underwear tend to be a little looser than say an ole fashioned pair of tightey-whiteys. Since mobility is key in a workout, you don’t want clothing on that’ll leave you feeling constricted. Which means the material isn’t squeezing on the jewels.

You’ll get plenty of benefits with these kinds of underwear in everyday life. But when it comes to working out? Man, you’re really going to be happy you have moisture-wicking underwear on. Not just because feeling soggy in your drawers might make you work out just a fraction of a bit less intensely. But because having the moisture wicked off you while you workout will cool you down. And cooling down during a workout will keep you going longer.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of options out there for these kinds of underwear. We know it since that is what we do for a living. But you don’t have the time to spend all day and all night for a week straight to get the Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear. So to save you guys a whole lot of time, we went out and wrangled together 10 of the best out there.

All 10 of the options we picked out for the Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear are all winners. You really couldn’t go wrong with any of these. But for our money, we think the BEST OVERALL is the Volt Boxer Brief from SAXX. Because we tried them out and we can say with absolute certainty that the comfort and moisture-wicking properties of these are out of this world. It made our workouts a whole lot more comfortable.

But as we said, the other 9 in this collection are sure shots too. We’ve tried these bad boys out too and we can say having all of them in our underwear drawer has been pretty great. Better than what we used to roll with. So if you’re looking to add the Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear for your life, be it for workout purposes or not, then you should pick up the options we selected below. You won’t regret it.

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to the best underwear in general, SAXX is always our choice for the best. But now that the brand has a pair that is made to wick away moisture for the active man, then there was no question in our minds. These are an unbelievably comfortable pair of underwear. They fit like a dream with some of the softest and most breathable material in the land. Not to mention the patented BallPark Pouch design that gives junior and his jewels plenty of room to breathe. And when you get going, the moisture-wicking tech really gets to work. So you’ll be cooling down in no time no matter how hard you’re exercising. Even better is that these come in some fun and funky designs for you to have a little fun with. Take it from us and pick up a pair or two right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Volt Boxer Brief ($36) at SAXX

CHILL BOYS

Chill Boys knows how to keep you cool with its underwear. Hell, the name is a good indicator of what you can expect. Thanks to the bamboo being used in the making of these bad boys, you’ll cool down in no time. Not to mention the moisture-wicking that’ll help keep you cool. Add in the bamboo being aided with 5% spandex to give these a nice bit of mobility, you’ll have an easy time working out or lounging about. No more moisture, no more chafing, no more discomfort at all when you pick up these amazing boxer briefs. They’ve certainly made an impression on our underwear drawer.

Get It: Pick up the Soft Bamboo Boxer Briefs ($24; was $30) at Chill Boys

NIKE

As usual, Nike knows what’s what for the active man. These boxer briefs are an amazing pair of underwear for any man looking for some more comfort during a workout. Not just because these deliver some top-tier moisture wicking. But because they just fit like a glove. An incredibly soft and durable glove that won’t hinder your mobility at all during a workout. When you put these bad boys on, all you’ll feel is support. Support and a nice little breeze that is. So pick up a pair of boxer briefs from Nike to get some incredibly comfort during a particularly sweaty workout.

Get It: Pick up the Luxe Cotton Modal Boxer Briefs ($25) at Nike

UNDERGENTS

Undergents is one of our favorite brands in the game. For some of the most comfortable underwear in the world, this is a brand that always delivers. So it should come as no surprise that this brand has an amazing pair of underwear that’ll wick away moisture for you. The materials used here feel like an absolute dream. When we put them on, it’s like we’re floating on a cloud. No tightness or discomfort at all. Add in the cool down that comes with these, and you’ve got a pair of underwear that is hard to not be impressed by. We certainly were and continue to be.

Get It: Pick up the Inspirato Boxer Briefs ($23; was $30) at Undergents

BONOBOS

Bonobos makes some of the most comfortable and fashionable clothing out there. So it may come as a surprise to see that this brand also delivers an amazing pair of boxer briefs for your workout needs. As is usual with Bonobos clothing, these boxer briefs are incredibly comfortable. They sit on your skin with no irritation at all. Just some top-notch material being used that feels amazing. Acrylic, cotton, and spandex all combined to deliver a pair of undies that will feel great on a cool day and feel even better on a warm day. Wick that moisture away with the help of Bonobos today.

Get It: Pick up the Boxer Briefs ($34) at Bonobos

UNDER ARMOUR

Under Armour can always be trusted to come in clutch for those active fellas looking for new gear. And these undies from UA are no exception to that rule. The comfort that these deliver is out of this world. Again, that’s just what UA does. An incredibly durable pair of undies that will move with you with ease thanks to the materials being used here. And those materials do a hell of a job wicking moisture away to make you feel even more at ease. So if you’re looking for a new pair of undies to wear at the gym or at the office, you can’t lose when you pick these bad boys up.

Get It: Pick up the UA Tech 6″ Boxerjock ($25) at Under Armour

PUBLIC REC

Public Rec is no slouch in the moisture-wicking underwear department. Getting a hold of these trunks has been a real godsend to our comfortable underwear needs. Because when you put them on, you just feel comfort. No tightness or fabric irritation. Just some top-of-the-line relaxation thanks to the unbelievable craft. And of course, the moisture-wicking is completely on point. Any workout is a much less soggy proposition when these are in the mix. Cool down in style with the help of these fantastic trunks now.

Get It: Pick up the Barely There Boxer Trunks ($26) at Public Rec

MEUNDIES

When you start shopping at MeUndies, you can be sure that some of the best underwear will be delivered right to your door. And for those of you athletic guys out there, that means you can get some moisture-wicking undies delivered as well. Undies like these boxer briefs will make it so you don’t end up carrying all that sweat from your workout back home with you. You’ll cool down and stretch out on the couch to catch your breath in comfort thanks to these undies.

Get It: Pick up the Boxer Briefs ($24) at MeUndies

EVERLANE

Everlane surely has one of the best underwear we’ve ever put on. The comfort of these Uniform Boxer Briefs is hard to argue with. You’ll find yourself wishing you had pairs of these in your life way earlier than now. And thanks to the moisture-wicking tech, you’ll be even more comfortable during a workout or during a really warm day this spring and summer. So you can add some comfort to your life for a great low price now.

Get It: Pick up the Uniform Boxer Briefs ($18) at Everlane

AMAZON

Amazon is always a great place to find some amazing gear. And that is definitely true today, as you can pick up an amazing set of moisture-wicking underwear from Fruit Of The Loom right now. This pack of undies comes made to make every day like you’re hanging in the shade. Cooling down is the name of the game here thanks to the moisture-wicking properties that won’t fail to deliver. And even when you’re just hanging out, these deliver you the kind of satisfaction you want from underwear. Pick up a pack now and enjoy your days with a little more comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Fruit Of The Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs ($21) at Amazon

