If you don’t yet own a pair of polarized sunglasses, you’re missing out (and probably squinting a lot). These shades use specialized lenses that block glare, reducing strain on your eyes and allowing you to see more clearly. Polarized sunglasses are a smart pick for all kinds of outdoor activities, from running and cycling to kayaking or fishing. Of course, they also come in handy for everyday wear, too.

Polarized Sunglasses: Dealing With Glare

Why would you want polarized sunglasses? Put simply, they help cut down glare caused by reflected light. When light hits a flat surface (like the road or water), it reflects in every direction, creating glare. This glare can cause eye fatigue, headaches, or in extreme cases (like on snowy slopes), even temporary blindness.

Reducing glare can make it easier to see and safer to be outside. That’s especially true when performing high-speed activities, like biking or driving, that require clear vision and quick reaction times.

How Polarized Sunglasses Reduce Glare

Unlike lens tints, polarization is designed specifically to reduce glare from the environment around you. Polarized sunglasses have a special polarized filter on their lenses. This filter is made of a compound with molecules that naturally line up in one direction. The compound is uniformly applied to a lens so that all the molecules are aligned the same way. That allows the compound to absorb the horizontal wavelengths of reflected light while letting natural light, which travels in vertical wavelengths, pass through. The glare gets cut down, and you’ll get a clearer view of what’s around you.

Polarized sunglasses can be found in all kinds of styles, from ultralight, high-coverage sport frames for cyclists and runners to classic pairs you can wear with a suit. Read on for our top picks.

The Best Polarized Sunglasses 2023

