3. Tom Ford Polarized Marko Sunglasses Get It

You can’t go wrong with a pair of aviator-style polarized sunglasses, and the Tom Ford Marko is a top choice. Made in Italy with polarized gradient lenses and a polished rose gold metal frame, the Marko is a sleek, timeless take on the classic.

[$480; tomford.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!