5. District Vision Takeyoshi Altitude Master Black D+ Anti-Fog

Although it has since expanded into apparel and other gear, boutique brand District Vision is best known for its high-quality eyewear designed to meet the needs of runners and outdoor athletes. The Takeyoshi Altitude Master is a great example of what makes the brand unique: These sunglasses feature an ultralight and strong frame made with a titanium core, hypoallergenic nose pads, and anti-fog, polarized lenses that absorb moisture to give you a clearer view in foggy, wet conditions. They’re shatterproof and treated with an anti-reflective coating, too.

[$250; districtvision.com]

