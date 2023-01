4. Tifosi Swank SL Get It

Affordable, stylish, and streamlined, the Swank SL from Tifosi is an ideal option for both active and casual wear. Rimless lenses and woodgrain frames up the cool factor, while hydrophilic nose pads keep them firmly in place while you move. You’ll also enjoy crystal clear vision thanks to the polarized and shatterproof polycarbonate lenses.

[$55; tifosioptics.com]

