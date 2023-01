7. Maui Jim Ho’okipa Universal Fit Get It

Maui Jim sunglasses are renowned for their patented polarized lens technology that showcases the world in vibrant, crisp colors. The Ho’okipa features a rimless frame design that offers a universal fit for maximum comfort and MauiPure lenses for superb optics, low weight, and excellent scratch resistance.

[$210; mauijim.com]

