The Costa Half Moon was designed for those who spend lots of time on or around the water. The blue mirror polarized lenses are ideal for filtering reflective glare from the water, while a lens coating provides scratch protection and repels water, oil, and sweat for easy cleaning. The black frames feature straight temples and double-cut textures for a sporty style, while spring hinges and inset nose and temple pads keep them in place when the seas get rough.

[$273; costadelmar.com]

