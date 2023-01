1. Ray-Ban Wayfarer Get It

The Ray-Ban Wayfarer is always a good call. The silhouette looks terrific on a wide range of face shapes, and even decades after it was introduced, it’s still going strong—so you can wear your pair for years without worrying about staying on trend. For that reason alone, it makes sense to pay extra for a polarized pair.

[$213; ray-ban.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!