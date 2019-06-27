Now that we’ve fully thawed into spring and summer, expect to see a lot more summer shoes walking around. Barring the flip-flop, white sneakers are the most ubiquitous summer shoe. They go with anything: Pair your Tretorns with a slim chino, your Karhus with cuffed denim, or your Stan Smiths with a tailored suit. It’s the easiest summer upgrade for any guy.

We already know what you’re thinking: You don’t want your new white sneakers to get dirty. Shoes are meant to get a little dirty, but that doesn’t mean they have to get nasty. A scuffed-up white shoe looks good; a white shoe trying to pass as black does not. So, instead of just shoving a bunch of white shoes in your face, we’re also giving you some tips and suggestions on how to keep them in a state of suit-to-shorts-and-back-again condition. Read on for our picks and tips.