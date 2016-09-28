10 Perfect Fall Boots

It seems, these past few years, like we as a culture have come to agree that fall is, objectively, the best season. I see no reason to argue with this. In fact, it’s damn near indisputable. But here’s the thing: people are always citing the wrong reasons for it being the best. It has nothing to do with pumpkin spice whatever-the-fuck, or the return of your favorite television show, and it doesn’t even have anything to do with the start of football season. No, fall is the best season because it is the season when boots can once again become part of our lives. Here are 10 you should consider adding to your lineup this year.