The upside of daylight savings time is that you gained an extra (amazing) hour of sleep. Ok, for one night. But the real downside is that now, it gets pitch black dark outside before you even think about leaving work for the day. So if you want to head out for post-work run, you likely hit the treadmill instead. (Or skip it alltogether.)

But rather than hibernating all winter, you should upgrade your cardio gear to pieces in a vivid reflective prints.

To help keep you moving outdoors all season long, we rounded up the 10 coolest pieces of reflective gear on the market. Not only will it make you feel safe, it’s so warm, supportive, and stylish that you may not even mind running on the coldest of nights.