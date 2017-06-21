11 Sneakers That Are Totally Office-Appropriate

While work dress codes can become more lax in summer, there’s still an unspoken code that office sneakers lucky enough to make it to the workplace should be appropriate — that means no holes, minimal scuffs, and an avoidance of bright colors and crazy designs (with a few exceptions, of course). A good general rule is to keep it simple and inconspicuous; you want to bend the rules, not blatantly taunt them.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite office sneakers to use. Casual Friday may never be the same.